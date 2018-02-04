Security forces shot at a Palestinian Authority resident who tried to harm soldiers during a riot near the Binyamin Region Jewish community of Neve Tzuf.
The Arab was wounded in the neck.
Security forces wound rioter who endangered them near Neve Tzuf
