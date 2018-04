Traffic police are reporting congestion as follows:

Northern Israel:

Westbound Highway 65 from Hasargel to Meggido.

Southbound Route 66 from Meggido to Midrach Oz.

Westbound Highway 71 from Beit Hashita to Ein Harod

Eastbound Route 85 from Karmiel to Shazour

Central Israel:

Southbound Highway 2 from Olga to Chavatzelet Hasharon and from Hof Hasharon to Yakum

Southbound Ayalon Highwayfrom Rokach to La Guardia

Eastbound Route 443 from Shilat to Modiin Maarav