MK Kish on infiltrator outline: Understood, but with great concern

Chairman Yoav Kish of the Knesset Internal Affairs Committee said on Monday, "I accept with understanding but with heavy concerns, the agreement reached between the state and the United Nations on the issue of the expulsion of infiltrators from Israel."

The Likud lawmaker explained, "Two principles must be adhered to: if they do not exist, they will turn the agreement into a disaster. It must be clear that Israel will not turn into an intermediary station as an entry ticket to Europe for millions of Africans who might come here if it does not become clear. In addition, denying the precedent that infiltrators be recognized as refugees in the future; they were not refugees before the agreement and they are not refugees after it ... Just changing their status in a sweeping manner could lead to a future situation that anyone coming from Africa to Israel will be considered a refugee and we can not get him out of here."