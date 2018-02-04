Arabs threw stones at cars in the Har Bracha area

Arabs threw stones at cars traveling in the area of the Samarian Jewish community of Har Bracha on Monday afternoon.
There were no casualties. Security forces began searching in an attempt to locate the stone-throwers.
