Bnei Akiva for development, against mobile phones at Tu B'Shevat activities

The 24th Leadership Conference of the Bnei Akiva religious youth movement in Israel has called on Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces to return the Nahal core goups to their primary role, as a track for bringing new settlements into being and strengthening existing settlements throughout the country. Another resolution asks the movement to take action to develop the north and to encourage settlement there, especially in the social and geographic periphery. The conference is also calling on the government to promote and implement the plan for the development of the North, which will encourage settlement.

Within the movement, the conference decided to hold planting trips on Tu B'Shvat without mobile phones, in order to allow the movement's members to experience the social atmosphere and deepen the unmediated connection with the country. Exceptions will be made for people with important positions and tasks.