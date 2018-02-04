Anti-infiltrator leader furious at compromise: Disgrace to the state

Shefi Paz, one of the leaders of the struggle to expel the infiltrators from Israel, is attacking the new outline formulated by the government together with the United Nations.

She says the new plan to remove the infiltrators is "a disgrace to the State of Israel and a direct result of a total failure of the government's policy. This proposal was submitted to the leaders of the struggle as a fait accompli and was presented as a 'victory' with the expectation that we would give it the desired validation. The residents of southern Tel Aviv will continue the struggle."