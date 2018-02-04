Minister Kara: When the PM promises, he keeps his word

Minister of Communications Ayoub Kara has responded to the understandings reached between Israel and the United Nations on the removal of the infiltrators from Israel, saying, "The outline for solving the problem of labor immigrants in Israel proves once again what a good and effective government there is in Israel - this is a fair, proper and moral framework that is supported by the international institutions, and also addresses the distress of southern Tel Aviv residents."

Kara attacked the leftists, saying, "It is more convenient to demonstrate, slander and criticize - but there are also those who act. When the prime minister promises, he also keeps his word."