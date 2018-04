13:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18 Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18 Route 65 blocked due to bus that caught on fire Route 65 is blocked to traffic from Meggido towards Umm al-Fahm due to a bus that caught on fire. Nobody was injured ► ◄ Last Briefs