13:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18 Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18 'We need to work with those in the churches who are our friends' Read more ADL Interfaith Affairs director speaks about Christian anti-Semitism in the US, and what can be done about it. ► ◄ Last Briefs