12:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18 Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18 Ashdod: Baby in critical condition after drowning A baby about a month old drowned in a pool in an Ashdod hotel. His condition is defined as critical. Medics are performing CPR operations on the baby.