12:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18 Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18 Man lightly wounded in stabbing in Lod A 57-year-old man was lightly wounded in a stabbing incident on San Martin Street in Lod. A 58-year-old man was detained by police for questioning in connection to the incident. The background is criminal.