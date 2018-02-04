Man lightly wounded in stabbing in Lod

A 57-year-old man was lightly wounded in a stabbing incident on San Martin Street in Lod.
A 58-year-old man was detained by police for questioning in connection to the incident. The background is criminal.
Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18
