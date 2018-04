A 50-year-old woman from the center of the country was arrested by police after causing damage to tents on the beach in Eilat, claiming that they were hiding the view.

Policemen who arrived at the scene sought to detain the woman for questioning, but she sat down on the ground and did not obey their instructions.

Later she bit a policeman and was arrested and taken for questioning. The court released her. The investigation file will be transferred from the police to the State Attorney's Office.