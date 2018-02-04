Kahalani to Arutz Sheva: IDF acted with exceptional fairness

Former minister Avigdor Kahalani told Arutz Sheva on Sunday evening that the Israel Defense Forces "behaved with exceptional fairness" in response to Hamas's "March of Return" on Friday. The retired brigadier general said, "In the end we have to look at whether someone crossed the border, if someone blew up another tractor or if someone hit IDF soldiers. In this respect, the result is important."

Kahalani said, "I guess that's not the end of it. There will be more difficult days, especially around the Independence Day of the State of Israel," but that the escalation and tension is not expected to reach an operation like Protective Edge, "because the damage that will be caused to them is so great that it is not worth it." On the other hand, in his assessment, the response of the world accepting Friday's incident as legitimate and humanitarian will lead to similar additional actions.