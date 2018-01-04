On Sunday evening, the Israel Defense Forces seized three unarmed Arabs from Gaza who tried to cross the security fence and infiltrate into Israel.
The Arabs were taken for interrogation by the Shabak Israel Security Agency.
|
23:00
Reported
News BriefsNissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18
3 Gazans captured trying to cross the fence
On Sunday evening, the Israel Defense Forces seized three unarmed Arabs from Gaza who tried to cross the security fence and infiltrate into Israel.
The Arabs were taken for interrogation by the Shabak Israel Security Agency.
Last Briefs