22:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Dip in the temperatures on Tuesday, otherwise warmer It will be partly cloudy overnight with a chance of mist along the Mediterranean coast and in the northern Negev. Fair on Monday and slightly warmer in the mountains. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a significant drop in temperature. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and windy with a significant rise in temperature to above average. Thursday will see variable cloudiness and another slight rise in temperature. Strong easterly winds will prevail in the north and the central mountains. There's a possibility of isolated showers in the south. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 25Celsius/77Fahrenheit,

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 29C/84F, Golan Heights: 26/78,

Haifa: 22/71, Tel Aviv: 23/73, Be'er Sheva': 27/80,

Dead Sea: 31/87, Eilat: 33/91 ► ◄ Last Briefs