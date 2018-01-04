Ehud Barak: The attack on the rule of law continues

Former Defense Minister Ehud Barak has responded to the arrest of several people on suspicion of conducting a private investigation against a police anti-corruption unit employee, saying, "The assault on the rule of law continues. The mafia is rising."

Alluding to corruption investigations surrounding Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his associates, Barak continued, "Those who attack the police commissioner in front of the cameras do not hesitate to send investigators to spy on police officers, and the prime minister must take responsibility for all the activity to disrupt the investigation, and simply get out of the way. Any other way - will end up burying him politically, with disgrace."