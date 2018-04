22:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 'Tens of millions want to return to Judaism' Rabbi Haim Amsalem discusses reports some 60 million people worldwide connected to Judaism or Israel. "It scares the State of Israel." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs