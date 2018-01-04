Four 15-year-olds lose their way in Nahal Bokek

Four 15-year-olds from central Israel went on a hike in the Bokek stream bed near the southern end of the Dead Sea and lost their way.
Volunteers from the rescue unit in Arad are working to locate them.
