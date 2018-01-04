21:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Liberman: Bodies of terrorists killed on Friday won't be returned Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman promised on Sunday evening that the bodies of the terrorists who were killed on Friday in Gaza will not be returned to Hamas until the bodies of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul are returned to Israel. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs