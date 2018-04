19:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 'The Israel Massacre Forces?' Does Haaretz have no shame?' Public Safety Minister Gilad Erdan pens an open letter to Haaretz editor Amos Schocken in response to a piece calling the Israel Defense Forces the "Israel Massacre Forces". Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs