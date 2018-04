18:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Police rescue boat that was swept to sea off Ashkelon coast The Israel Police marine unit has rescued three young men who were swept deep into the sea with the boat they were sailing in, near the religious beach in Ashkelon.



The boat had lost its propulsion and anchoring capacity. The police located the boat and towed it to the marina in Ashkelon. ► ◄ Last Briefs