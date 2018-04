18:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Amid anti-Semitism row, Jeremy Corbyn's Facebook account deleted Following criticism over Labour Party's failure to confront anti-Semitism within its ranks, Facebook account linked to Corbyn disappears. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs