Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Stranded Wadi Kelt hiker rescued safely Volunteers of the Gilot rescue unit have rescued a 35-year-old man who was stuck in Wadi Kelt suffering from exhaustion and dehydration. The Magen David Adom emergency service gave him medical treatment.