A disabled boy suffered moderate heat stroke on Sunday afternoon when he was left in a car for more than an hour in the northern Negev city of Rahat.

With the outside temperature reaching 25Celsius/77Fahrenheit, the temperature inside the car could reach about 48Celsius/118Fahrenheit. The Magen David Adom emergency service took him in a mobile intensive care unit to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva', where treatment in the emergency room stabilized his condition and improved to lightly affected.