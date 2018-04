09:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 Nissan 16, 5778 , 01/04/18 'Meretz represents the Palestinians' Read more Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman slams the Meretz party after its leader demanded that Israel probe IDF for death of Gazans on Friday. ► ◄ Last Briefs