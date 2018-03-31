Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday told Time that the US military presence in Syria is crucial to containing Iran.
"We believe American troops should stay for at least the mid-term," he emphasized.
News BriefsNissan 15, 5778 , 31/03/18
Saudi Arabia: US needs to remain in Syria
