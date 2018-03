Egypt and Jordan on Friday criticized Israel following the deaths of Gazans who marched in large numbers to the Gaza-Israel border and clashed with IDF soldiers.

At least 30,000 Arabs marched towards the border on Friday, hurling rocks and firebombs at soldiers.

