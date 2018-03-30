Abbas: Israel to blame for deaths of Gazans

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday evening blamed Israel for the deaths of Gazans who took part in the large-scale “March of the Return” towards the border with Israel.

"I express my pride in the sacrifice of the Palestinian people today. I place the responsibility for the deaths of the martyrs in Gaza today on Israel," Abbas declared in a televised address.

