The widow of the man who shot dead 49 people at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida nearly two years ago was acquitted Friday of aiding and abetting her husband, AFP reported.

A few hours later, Noor Salman, 31, was freed from detention with her head down. The jury had been deliberating since Wednesday.

