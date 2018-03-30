Hamas: The only solution is 'right of return'

Leaders of the Hamas terrorist group on Friday welcomed the so-called “March of the Return” in which tens of thousands of Gazans marched towards the border with Israel.

The march "proves to U.S. President Donald Trump, his [peace] deal and everyone who stands with it that there will be no concession on Jerusalem, no alternative to Palestine and no solution but [the right of] return," Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared.

