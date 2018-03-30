Turkey: Israel using 'disproportionate force' on Gazans

Turkey on Friday accused Israel of using "disproportionate force" against Palestinian Arabs as tens of thousands of Gazans marched en masse towards the Gaza-Israel border.

"We strongly condemn Israel's use of disproportionate force against Palestinians during the peaceful protests today in Gaza," the foreign ministry in Ankara said in a statement quoted by AFP.

