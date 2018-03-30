IDF thwarts shooting attack on Gaza border

The IDF on Friday evening thwarted an attempted shooting attack by a terror cell in northern Gaza.

During the attack, two terrorists approached the security fence and fired towards IDF troops, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

In response, IDF troops immediately fired according to the rules of engagement, targeting the terrorists as well as three nearby terror sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization with tank fire and IAF fighter jets. No injuries were reported and no damage was caused.

