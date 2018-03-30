Rivlin sends condolences to family of murdered French woman

President Reuven Rivlin on Friday sent a letter of condolences to the family of Mireille Knoll, the 85-year-old French Holocaust survivor who was murdered in her Paris home last week.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I send you our sincere condolences on the tragic passing of Mrs. Mireille Knoll in Paris this week,” wrote the President.

