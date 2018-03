12:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5778 , 30/03/18 Nissan 14, 5778 , 30/03/18 Pre-Pesach warning: 'Tara' 1% milk has kitniyot Read more Some 1% milk in Israel has traces of legumes in it - a Pesach problem for Ashkenazic Jews. ► ◄ Last Briefs