Hundreds of students and workers of UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, demonstrated in Rafah on Wednesday to protest the U.S. aid cut to the agency and to emphasize their adherence to the “right of return”.

The Hamas-affiliated newspaper Felesteen reported that the head of the UNRWA workers' union in Gaza, Amir al-Mishal, said in his speech to the demonstrators that "the people who gathered here came to express their right to return."