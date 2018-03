France on Thursday accused Iran of supplying weapons to Houthi rebels waging a three-year fight against a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, rejecting Tehran’s denial that it was assisting the rebels.

“There is a problem in Yemen: it is that the political process has not begun, that Saudi Arabia feels regularly attacked by the Houthis, who are themselves supplied with arms by Iran,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, according to AFP.