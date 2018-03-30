The Canadian Parliament on Thursday approved legislation making every May Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, JTA reported.
The bill unanimously passed the House of Commons after previously having passed the Senate.
|
04:43
Reported
News BriefsNissan 14, 5778 , 30/03/18
Canadian Parliament approves Canadian Jewish Heritage Month
The Canadian Parliament on Thursday approved legislation making every May Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, JTA reported.
The bill unanimously passed the House of Commons after previously having passed the Senate.
Last Briefs