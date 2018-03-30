04:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5778 , 30/03/18 Nissan 14, 5778 , 30/03/18 Canadian Parliament approves Canadian Jewish Heritage Month The Canadian Parliament on Thursday approved legislation making every May Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, JTA reported. The bill unanimously passed the House of Commons after previously having passed the Senate. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs