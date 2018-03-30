Public Security Minister: Netanyahu needn't resign if indicted

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would not have to resign if Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit decides to indict him in the investigations popularly referred to as "Case 1000" and "Case 2000".

Speaking to Channel 20, Erdan said that "the Prime Minister does not have to resign if he is handed an indictment", contending that "if Netanyahu would be forced to resign, and then was found innocent in court, the damage in Israeli democracy, the damage that it would cause to the public, who supports the prime minister and the Likud, it would be a very serious hit."