00:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5778 , 30/03/18 Man injured in car bomb in Kiryat Gat A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in a car bomb in Kiryat Gat on Thursday evening. Magen David Adom paramedics gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital.