23:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18 Nissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18 Israeli app opens social network to save lives Read more Millions use Epi-Pens to counter allergic reactions. New Israeli app is setting up a one-of-a-kind social network that can save lives. ► ◄ Last Briefs