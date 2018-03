20:13 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18 Nissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18 IDF to force religious soldiers to shave during Sefirat Ha'omer? Read more An advocacy group for observant IDF soldiers charges that the military is reluctant to hand out shaving exemptions to traditional soldiers. ► ◄ Last Briefs