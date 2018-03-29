Hundreds mark anniversary of Joshua's entering Israel

For the first time since the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993, 14 busloads of Israelis, escorted by the military, took part in a tour of the city of Jericho on Monday, the tenth day of Nisan, the day that Israel entered the land under the leadership of Joshua Bin Nun in an event organized by Kfar Etzion Field School of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, together with the Jewish National Headquarters (Hamateh Hayehudi Haleumi).

During the tour, the participants visited the ancient Shalom Al Israel (Peace to Israel) synagogue, Tel Jericho and the ancient synagogue in Naaran.