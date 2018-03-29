Regev rejects Edelstein on torch ceremony

Culture Minister Miri Regev has dismissed a letter by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, in which he said the Knesset will not take an active part in this year's Independence Eve torchlighting ceremony because of what he called "significant changes" made by Regev in the ceremony, in the form of appearances by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.

Regev said, "In contrast to what was written, there will be no substantive change and the national character of the ceremony will not be harmed, on the contrary - a ceremony in which these dignitaries will appear strengthens its national and national character." She noted that the ceremony generally features a video address by the prime minister.