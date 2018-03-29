Car of Samarian Jew stolen when he enters Qalqiliya

An Israeli resident of Samaria has been questioned by the Israel Police on suspicion of violating a military order prohibiting entry of Israelis into Area A.

The man drove a Palestinian Authority worker to Qalqiliya last night, stopped the vehicle to drop off the laborer, and as the two began unloading equipment from the back of the car, he claimed that a number of suspects stole the car and fled into the western Samarian city. The Israeli and the PA laborer then entered Qalqiliya together to search for the vehicle and inform the PA police, who transferred the vehicle's owner to Israeli territory.