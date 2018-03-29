Edelstein: No active Knesset part in the torchlighting ceremony

Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein has written to Knesset members and employees to announce that for the first time since the establishment of the state, the Knesset and its employees will not take an active part in the torchlighting ceremony on the eve of Independence Day this year.

Writing agrainst the backdrop of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's intention of participating on Israel's 70th birthday, Edelstein said, "If the Knesset is not the only representative of the ceremony, unfortunately the Knesset and its members will not be able to take part in it."