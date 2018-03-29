Justice Ministry: Consider measures against Chief Rabbi for racism

Attorney Awaka (Kobi) Zana, the head of the governmental unit for coordination of the struggle against racism, is currently examining ways to deal with statements attributed to Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef during a weekly lecture to his students, in which the Chief Rabbi allegedly compared dark-skinned people to the monkey.

According to Zana, these statements, insofar as they were said, are extremely serious and justify various measures against the rabbi on the administrative, disciplinary and even criminal levels, inasmuch as it turns out that the remarks constitute incitement to racism. The unit has applied to relevant competent authorities to examine and clarify these statements, so that the matter will be examined in depth and appropriate steps will be taken.