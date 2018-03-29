Police chief to rabbis: Avoid car deals in Arab villages

Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh recently asked the rabbis of Modi'in Illit to instruct residents of the haredi-religious city not to use the Arab villages surrounding the city for car repairs, even if they may appear cheaper than the city's Jewish-owned garages, according to Haaretz.

The reason: replacement parts of the vehicles offered for sale in Arab garages originate in car thefts throughout the country, which are carried out for the parts and not the whole cars. Alsheikh told reporters, "A black market produces criminal demands," adding, "It's true that this is a population that prefers its car to be repaired cheaply, but it means that another gang in Israel is stealing a car because of you."