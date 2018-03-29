Bennett: Netanyahu wants a weak Jewish Home

Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home Party has told a local haredi-religious newspaper that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu hopes for the weakening of the party in the next elections.

Interviewed by Kav Itonut Datit (Religious Press Line), Bennett said, "Netanyahu wants a weak Jewish home so he can return to his 2009 model." Bennett noted, "During this term was first declaration by a right-wing leader of a Palestinian state, what [earlier prime ministers Menachem] Begin and [Yitzhak] Shamir did not dream of doing."