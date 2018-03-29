PA resident caught red-handed stealing from Jerusalem charity

A 40-year-old Palestinian Authority resident was caught on Wednesday evening, after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of shekels from the offices of the Rabbinical Committee for Charitable Affairs (Vaadat Harabanim L'inyanei Tzedaka) in Jerusalem's Mea She'arim neighborhood.

As part of a program to protect offices where people are not necessarily working ahead of Passover, the detectives of the Lev Ha'ir station noticed a suspicious person walking suspiciously around the offices and shortly afterwards breaking in. At this point the police arrested him, finding burglary tools in his possession. He was questioned for that, illegal entry to Israel, breaking and entering and more. The suspect's remand was extended by a court until Sunday.