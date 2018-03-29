Gasoline prices going up almost 3% in April

At midnight between Saturday and Sunday, the maximum regulated price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline at the self-service pumps in most of the country (including Value-Added Tax) will not exceed 6.35 shekels per liter, an increase of 17 agorot of 2.75 percent from March.

The maximum price in Eilat, where VAT is not charged will not exceed NIS 5.43 per liter, an increase of 15 agorot (2.84 percent). The full-service supplement will remain at 20 agorot per liter in most of the country, including VAT, and at 17 agorot per liter in Eilat.